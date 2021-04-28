Campbell County 4-H youth leaders are hosting the Decade Dash 5K on Saturday with proceeds going to the YES House.
Registration will start at 7 a.m. with the race beginning at 8 at Shelter 5 at Cam-plex Park.
Last fall, 4-H youth leaders were tasked to come up with a community service event and decided upon the run/walk.
They were kind of sporadic on what type of 5K to put on before deciding on doing a decade dash, said Kimberly Fry, Campbell County University of Wyoming 4-H Extension youth development educator.
For the dash, participants are encouraged to dress up in an outfit from their favorite decade.
They will run to each "decade" station that will have themes from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.
The 1970s station will feature a disco ball and music. In the 80s booth, people can take a photo using a Polaroid camera. People can shoot a basketball in the "Space Jam" themed 90s station or take a pic using a selfie stick in the 2000s area.
It costs $20 to participate and every dime of it will go to the YES House.
The money would go to the YES House's general fund, YES House Foundation Executive Director Mary Melaragno said.
"We're very thankful for the youth of the 4-H to think of the YES House," she said. "I hope there is a great turnout because it sounds like a lot of fun."
For more information, contact Fry at 307-682-7281.
