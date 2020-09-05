- Brooks Avenue: The northbound lane will be closed from First Street to Railroad Street through Sept 11. for repairs to the curb and sidewalk on the east side of Brooks Avenue.
- Third Street-Green Avenue: It will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 17. Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Third Street for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
- Fifth Street-Green Avenue: Fifth Street will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 30. Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Fifth Street for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
- Seventh Street-Green Avenue :
- Seventh Street will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley through Sept. 15.
- Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Seventh Street for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
