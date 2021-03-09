Red Wagon fundraiser is back for 2021
The Visitation and Advocacy Center is hosting its ninth annual Red Wagon Pulling for Kids Gala Fundraiser on Friday.
The event will feature live, silent and dessert auctions, which will be done via Handbid, a mobile silent auction app. Dinner will be catered by Prime Rib, and there will be a performance by country rock artist Levi Blom.
A lab-created 1.01-carat blue diamond set in a 14-karat white gold band with accent diamonds also will be raffled off at the fundraiser.
The Visitation and Advocacy Center program is offered through the 6th Judicial District Court of Wyoming to provide court appointed, specially trained volunteer advocates for children judged by a court to be in need of supervision, abused, neglected or otherwise in need of advocacy. Its purpose is to ensure every child is provided a voice in court and is permitted to grow up in a safe and permanent home.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Cam-plex Energy Hall. Tickets are $60 each or two for $100.
For tickets, call 307-687-9440 or stop by 300 Carey Ave. For more information, visit gillettevac.com.
Grapplers to wrestle at Cam-plex this weekend
The Cowboy State Games Ironman Challenge Wrestling Tournament will be in Gillette this weekend.
Folkstyle wrestling is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to completion Saturday. Freestyle competition is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, followed at 2 with Greco-Roman wrestling.
For participants, the cost is $25 per wrestling style event and $60 for all three styles. People have until midnight Thursday to preregister.
The games are open to athletes of all ages.
Tickets to attend are $5 for adults. Free for kids.
Contact John Alt at gillettetog@gmail.com or 307-670-0907.
Saturday class will tackle common tree problems
The Campbell County Master Gardeners will host a class about common tree problems in northeast Wyoming.
The class is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library and is free to attend.
Campbell County Parks and Recreation Supervisor and Master Gardener Roy Holdeman and Gillette City Arborist Wendy Clements will discuss symptoms and tree damage caused by diseases, insects and adverse weather conditions in the area.
For more information, call 307-682-3223.
Adon Ranch hosts Spring Fling this weekend
The Adon Ranch will host Spring Fling, formerly known as the TRP Money Run, this weekend.
The event begins 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Adon Ranch Productions produces barrel races throughout the year in Gillette.
Admission is free.
For more information, call Lexi Hamm at 307-299-3771 or email hammlexi@yahoo.com.
Prepare for retirement at Money Monday class
This month’s Campbell County Public Library’s Money Monday will feature advice on how to get ready for retirement before leaving the workforce.
Michelle Vigil, University of Wyoming community development extension educator, will give tips and hints on how people can prepare for retirement life.
Topics to be discussed include: determining retirement expenses and an income plan, reviewing insurance coverage, Medicare milestones, when to apply for Social Security benefits, select pension benefits and retirement distribution options, estate planning and emergency funds.
Money Monday is from 6-7 p.m. at the Campbell County Public Library and is free to attend.
For more information, call 307-682-3223.
Monthly book talk to focus on sci-fi novel
The Campbell County Public Library’s book discussion for this month is about “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline.
“Ready Player One,” set in 2045, follows protagonist Wade Watts on his search for an Easter egg in a worldwide virtual reality game, the discovery of which would lead him to inherit the game creator’s fortune.
The discussion will happen in-person at 6 p.m Monday at the Campbell County Public Library or 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Call 307-687-0115 for the Zoom link.
Monday’s event will follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Discussions are made possible because of a Campbell County Public Recreation District.
