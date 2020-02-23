Gillette College recognizes students on its fall 2019 honor rolls.
Forty Campbell County students attending Gillette College have been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
The students must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. The students are:
Jessica Adkins, Evelyn Airam, Kayde Blake, Gerald Booker, Codi Brock, Natilie Brownrigg, Mikkael Chick, Molly Coleman, Leslie Cundy, Emily Dillon, Melinda Fortune, Christian Godinez, Delcy Graham, Dustin Gray, Sumner Grubbs, Jacqueline Hanson, Joshua Herma , Marshall Holte, Ashley Isum, Sheyenne Jacobson, Thane Jessen, Fiza Khan, Job Larkins, Ryan Larsen, Sabrina Maston, Desha Matuska, Baylee Mooney, Ashley Moreno, Valerie Peterson, Christina Porter, Shawn Reznicek, Brooke Roberson, Terynn Rogen, Zachary Smith, Jori Smith, Madianna Solis, Theresa Thallas, Jayden Vasquez, Kendra Wade and Tammy Wolf.
Thirty-six students from Campbell County were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students are:
Jaylen Baxter, Tristen Benner, Mary Bridges, Sara Calavia, Olivia Callaway-Testerman, Izabelle Cardenas, Tasha Carnahan, Courtney Chapman, Toni Clark, Sienna Cortez, Justin Curtis, Audrey Dunn, Anya Edwards, Josey Frazier, Brittany Huettl, Ashley Irizarry, Danielle Jodozi, Veronica Koch, Kira Kramer, Shandra Maston, Alexis McBride, Fallyn Mills, Joshua Parsons, Scarlett Phillips, Brandy Powell, Holly Roush, Dustin Rowland, Kalyn Rueschhoff,Kindall Seamands, Samantha Smith, Stacy Stanley, Michael-Paul Summers, Grace Trandahl, Kasey Vidick, Renae Zeigler and CharityZumpf.
Part-time students were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll. They must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. They also must have at least six credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester.
Those Campbell County students are:
Victoria Blake, Melissa Cantu, Brooke Cargal, Alexander Choy, Jamie Christensen, Katie Crisp, Melissa Dutcher, Lorraine Emde, Amanda Fairbairn, Lila Mae Foos, Elizabeth Ham, Jason Harris, Alisha Hart, Morgan Hecker, Marti Hoem, Tori Long, Hope Lyon, David Malan, Siaha Marcelli, Raymond McCoy, Alexandria Mobley, Hien Nguyen, Ann Park, Christina Redman, Kelley Renken, Victoria Reyes, Devin Scott, Abbylyn Sessions, Della Simmons, Brianna Smith, Melissa Snively, Brooklynn Sparby, Gaylene Spence Boyle, Shannon Stefanick, Lucas Trimble, Colin Vesper and Jennifer Wenig.
