Four Gillette students have been named to honor rolls at Montana State University for the fall semester.
Meghan Hanson earned a perfect 4.0 GPA taking at least 12 credit hours.
Colten Galambas, Sage Kohr and Emily Mcelvery were named to the Dean’s List by earning a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester as a full-time student.
Scott Edwards of Gillette has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College. To qualify, he took 12 or more credit hours) and earned a 4.0 GPA.
Emma Hauber of Gillette was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming by earning a 3.5 to 4.0 GPA as a full-time student.
Caitlin Casey of Gillette was named to the President’s List at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, for the fall semester. She earned a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA to be listed. Meghan Casey of Gillette was named to the Dean’s List at Gonzaga by earning a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA for the fall semester.
