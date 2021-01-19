Learn the art of candle making at Wright library
The Campbell County Public Library in Wright is offering people a chance to make candles in its first Homestead Class.
People will learn to melt and pour do-it-yourself candles.
The class begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 305 Wright Blvd.
For more information, call Elizabeth Albin or Pam Bailey at 307-464-0500.
Discuss ‘The Color of Law’ at the library
January’s Campbell County Public Library book discussion will feature what The New York Times Book Review describes as a history exposing how the American government imposed racial segregation on cities across the country.
People can come to the library and talk about Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at 2101 S. 4J Road. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
There also will be a Zoom book discussion starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For the Zoom link, call 307-687-0115.
The discussions are made possible by a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
AVA Art Auction continues this month
The 19th annual Art Auction and Fundraiser for the AVA Community Art Center in Gillette continues this month with an in-gallery exhibition through Jan. 29 and live artist talks and event throughout the month.
Bidding in the auction opens Jan. 25 and closes at 8 p.m. Jan. 29. A virtual gala begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
Visit avacenter.org for more details on the auction and gala.
Enjoy breakfast at Elks fundraiser Sunday
The Gillette Elks Lodge will host a breakfast fundraiser Sunday.
The breakfast is from 9 a.m. to noon at 4054 E. Boxelder Road. Proceeds will go toward Elks scholarships for two high school seniors.
“We would be plumb happy with $300 (or) $350, and the more, the merrier. We’ll just do more scholarships,” said Starla Kurt with the Elks Lodge.
Elks will cook and serve all the food.
The breakfast cost $9 for people ages 6 and older and $5 for children 5 and younger.
Sheepdog competition coming to Cam-plex
The Powder River Sheep Dog Trials are this weekend at Cam-plex.
Events start at 10 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday at Barn 3.
Contact Michelle Miller at 307-660-3776 or michellemllr@yahoo.com for more information.
Create your own graphic novel character
Campbell County kids and adults can show-off their artistic talents and creativity in the annual Campbell County Public Library Graphic Novel Character Contest.
The library branches in Gillette and Wright are inviting people to create library-themed character in the medium of their choice.
There will be multiple divisions for grades 1-3, 4-6, 7-12 and 18 years or older.
Entry forms are available at the Gillette and Wright public libraries as well as online at ccpls.org.
The winners in each division will receive a $50 gift card while the People’s Choice award winner will get $25 in art supplies. There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers in each division.
For more information, call 307-687-0009 or 307-464-0500.
Book discussion feature ‘The End We Start From’
The next Campbell County Public Library book discussion will feature “The End We Start From” by Megan Hunter.
The novel follows a woman who gives birth to her first child as London floods. The story follows the woman as the child grows against the odds.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Feb. 16, those interested can meet in-person at the library for a socially distanced discussion (masks required) or an online Zoom discussion at the same time Feb. 17. Call 307-687-0115 for the link.
