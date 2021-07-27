Catch a performance at the cemetery
Three friends from the Dakotas — Kyle Wells, Jacob Johnson and Cody Henson — will preform tonight at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Wells said the group’s musical influences include Red Dirt County artists Cross Canadian Ragweed and Reckless Kelly.
The performance is from 6-9 p.m. at the Inspirational Gardens and it is part of the free summer weekly acoustic series.
Learn to chalk paint at Magpie Designs
Magpie Designs is hosting a class where people can learn to refurnish their furniture with chalk paint.
People will learn how to do a two-color distress, a smooth modern finish and why it is important to wax.
All materials will be provided.
The class is $55 and is from 5-7 p.m. tonight at 219 S. Gillette Ave.
For more information, visit https://shopmagpiedesigns.com/.
Downtown is the place to be for music
The Dan McGuiness Band will be the next act to serenade Gillette residents and visitors at Gillette Main Street’s downtown Thursday concert series.
McGuiness once performed with Creedence Clearwater Revisited, which was led by original members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford.
People can expect to hear some CCR classics like “Fortunate Son.”
The free concert is from 6-9 p.m. at the Third Street Plaza.
Enjoy a night of Magic and fantasy on Friday
Dungeons and Dugouts will host an evening of fun for fans of the fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering Commander.
It begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 107 E. Third St. Unit B.
Players will be split into pods based on the strength of their decks. Each person votes on two categories within their pods (they cannot vote for themselves). Categories include best deck design, best sportsmanship, most self-destructive play, most impactful play, most outrageous board state, most compassionate play, most humorous play and biggest game-extending play.
Store credit will then be split up within each pod depending on votes.
Tickets are $5.
Get a free backpack for your child
Verizon Cellular Plus will give away free backpacks with school supplies, one per student.
They will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Verizon’s two local locations, 700 S. Douglas Highway and 2207 S. Douglas Highway.
Learn how to use that new mobile device
The Campbell County Public Library will host a tutorial for folks looking to learn more about their new iPhones or other mobile devices.
People are encouraged to bring in their devices and questions to the event that will happen from 4-6 p.m. at 2101 S. 4J Road.
It is free.
For more information, call 307-687-6200.
Enjoy a round-up to kick off the fair
The Campbell County Cattle Women and Wool Growers Auxiliary are putting on a Ranchers Round-up as part of the Campbell County Fair’s 100th anniversary celebration.
The event will happen from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cam-plex Energy Hall Ballroom.
Tickets are $20 per person and $200 for a reserved table of eight. Proceeds will go toward the groups’ efforts to promote and preserve the sheep and livestock industries and develop educational awareness about beef.
The meal will be prepared by Pokey’s BBQ and Smokehouse.
Tickets can be bought online at the Cam-plex website.
— News Record Staff
