Vets and families can call about their benefits
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services across Wyoming throughout this month.
Sandy McFarland will talk to vets and their families to discuss federal and state benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. She also can assist veterans and their families with applying for benefits, filing claims or requesting health care.
For more information, contact McFarland at 307-696-5048.
Christian school to put on annual fundraiser
Heritage Christian School will host its annual benefit dinner and auction from 4:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The school will honor past alums and will celebrate 35 years of the school operating at its 510 Wall St. Court location.
There will be homemade chili, soup and desserts, along with live and silent auctions and a gun and cash raffle.
Public health guidelines will be followed.
Tickets are $10. Gun and cash raffle tickets are $50.
If people can’t come but want to contribute, there is a donate button on the school’s website, hcsgillette.org/index.html.
For more information, call 307-686-1392 or email contact@hcsgillette.org.
Learn some magic tricks at Cam-plex
Campbell County children have a chance to pick up some new magic material to show their friends and families.
They can sign up for “AJ’s Magic Class: Orange Wand” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Cam-plex Heritage Center Green Room.
The academy is for young students who want to learn how to do magic. Participants will develop valuable life skills including respect, creativity, empathy and public speaking.
The classes will include fun, games and many surprises. Each student will learn dozens of tricks, get top-secret file folders and custom-made special props.
Each lesson includes a secret word to unlock bonus videos in an online secret vault.
Registration is $50.
For more information, visit cam-plex.com/f/48.
Grammy-nominated artist to perform
Dom Flemons will return to the Rockpile Museum to perform African American music of the Great Plains.
Flemons, a traditional American songster and a member of the old-time string band Carolina Chocolate Drops from 2005-2013, has released five solo albums. His 2018 album “Black Cowboys” was nominated for a Grammy.
The performance will be live on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 2 p.m. Monday.
Flemons last performed at the museum in October 2019.
Chamber Luncheon set for Feb. 9
Lana Randen-Gaskins from Prairie Eagle Mining will talk to people about how leadership determines organizational resiliency at this month’s Campbell County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The presentation will focus on three areas: attitude, a trees versus forest mentality and civic involvement.
The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Tickets are $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers.
For more information, visit gillettechamber.com.
Take a trip to Bollywood through dance tour
People can learn about a form of Indian dancing with the Mystic Indian World Tour beginning at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Cam-plex Heritage Theater.
The tour, created by director Amit Shah and featuring the Aatma Performing Dance Co., is an internationally acclaimed Bollywood dance based on the concept of ancient India’s transition into modern times.
Tickets are $10.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2822449341356138.
