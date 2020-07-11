Several Campbell County students were named to honors rolls at Sheridan College for the spring semester.
Jordyn Diaz and Luke Sanborn earned a place on the President’s Honor Roll as full-time students with 4.0 GPAs for the semester.
Baylee Hamlin, Tanner Jessen and Tylen Redinger were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll as full-time students earning a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Sharon Goodrich was named to the Part-Time Honor Roll by carrying 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Caitlin Casey of Gillette was named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for the spring semester by earning a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA.
Meghan Casey of Gillette earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for the spring semester by earning a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA.
The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Campbell County at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSAR (Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MS (Master of Science); and PhRD (Doctor of Pharmacy).
Gillette students are:
Peggy Marie Bankenbush CERT, Megan Nicole Beck BS, Lane Bonine BAS, Marlene Marie Burr BS, Heather Nicole Byrd MBA, Matthew R. Centner BA, Christian Daniel Coulter BA, Laura Dale BA, Cheyenne E. Dilley BA, Cody L. Eastman BS, McKaela K. Edwards BSN, James Ellis Francis MBA and MS, Sarah Jean Gorman double BS, Andrew D. Guernsey BSME, CeeJay Harris BS, Tazmine Faye Haut BA, Dillon Lee Hayden BS, Shannon Henshaw MA, Camdin Jack Hinkel BSME, David Harrison Holmes BA, Brandon Dale Izatt BS, Shelby M. Jensen BA, Emily K. Jewell BA, Jennifer Johnson BSN, Noah Z. Jones BA, Anthony D. Ludwar BSAR, Kendal W. Mager BA, Ronal J. Marasco BA, Jillian Victoria B. Marinas BS, Brandee Maurer MA, Ellen Marie McDougall BA, Kierston Rochelle Mills BSFC, Stephanie Morrow BS, Kelsee Mortensen BS, Dalton C. Nichols BS, Kyle E. Okray BSME, Alexis Maree Parra BS, Wyatt Caleb Penfold PhRD, Makayla A. Pzinski BSN, John W. Ransone BSCE, Sydney E. Sallee BS, Katie A. Schrater BSN, Kyler L. Stark BS, Shane L. Stefanick BS, Baylee M. Swenson BA, Hunter T. Sylte BS, Gregory Nolan Thomas JD, Caleb E. Thrall BS, Tessa Anne Trouchon BS, Bridger Vaselin BAS, Douglas Allen Williams BS, Joshua R. Wobig MA, Marena A. Zeller BA and Kevin Zipperian BS.
From Rozet were: Andreana Kali Armstrong BA, Tracy Faye Austin BA and BS, Sonya Haptonstall BSN and Casey Rae Reimler MS.
From Wright were: Wyatt P. Anderson BS, Courtney Ann Fuller BS and BSFC, Michaelina Anne Leithead BS and Adrienne Marie Mackenzie BS.
