Cody Acord of Weston has been named to to the fall semester President’s Honor List at Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, for earning a GPA between 3.75 and 3.99 as a full-time student.
Madison Hinshaw of Gillette was named to the fall semester Academic Honors List at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. She earned at least a 3.75GPA taking 12 or more credit hours to qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.