Library to host family movie Wednesday
The Campbell County Public Library will show Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road, in the Wyoming Room.
The movie is part of the library’s summer reading program activities.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” looks at the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. About 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to Raya to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.
The film is geared toward kids from kindergarten to sixth grade, but parents and younger kids are welcome as well, said Youth Services Librarian Darcy Accord.
Movie Day is made possible thanks to a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
Annual Show and Shine is back this weekend
The Frontier Relics and Auto Museum will host its annual Show and Shine car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
About 70 vehicles entered last year’s show and “we’re going to have at least that many” lined up this weekend down Third Street, Ross Avenue and LeDoux Avenue, said museum spokesperson Briana Brewer.
Aside from admiring some classic beauties, people can grab a bite from the Rusty Bucket, Shindig’s Grillin’ Rig or Gulley’s Snow 2 Go and listen to a performance by local band The Unknown Knowns.
The event is free to attend and enter.
People interested in entering their classic vehicle are asked to show up between 8 and 10 a.m.
For more information, call 307-686-5667 or visit frontierautomuseum.com.
Catch a 4-H kids rodeo next week at Cam-plex
The Campbell County 4-H will put on a rodeo featuring local youth.
The rodeo will feature all timed horse events from 6-10 p.m. Monday at the Cam-plex Wrangler Arena.
Entry and admission are free.
For more information, call 307-682-7281.
Get uncorked at AVA painting workshop
The AVA Community Art Center is giving people a chance to learn how to paint wildflowers.
The latest AVA Uncorked will feature local artist Bree Zipperian, who will teach people how to create wildflowers on canvas.
“Uncorks are really fun because they are kind of casual,” said AVA Executive Director Quinn Goldhammer. “You don’t have to walk in with a certain skill set. She will teach you what you need to know.”
People can bring their own libations, she said.
Class will be in session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at 509 W. Second St.
Cost is $20 for AVA members and $25 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 307-682-9133.
AVA to host state arts council session
The Wyoming Arts Council is going around the state listening to feedback as it works on a new strategic plan.
The council will be in Gillette from 1-2:30 p.m. July 14 at the AVA Community Art Center.
It is free and open to the public.
Individual artists, community members, grantees,and volunteers, board members and people from local arts organizations are invited.
People can provide feedback at https://forms.gle/EoqBbbG74YAnSiwH7.
For more information, contact Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Michael Lange at 307-275-4476 or michael.lange@wyo.gov.
