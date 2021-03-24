LAKEWAY ROAD: Is closed from 4J Road east through the intersection with Dogwood Avenue. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions. For worker safety and to keep traffic moving, left turns will not be allowed in the construction area. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project. The reason for these lane closures is for sanitary sewer main maintenance, water main fitting replacements and road, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements as part of the Lakeway Road Improvements project paid for by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
FIRST STREET: Is closed from Warren Avenue east to the alley through April 1 for the installation of a sewer line to Big Lost Meadery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.