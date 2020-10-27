Halloween marks the official start of the holiday season and while 2020 is looking different than past years, people can expect a howling good time around Gillette.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some event cancellations, like the Boys &Girls Club of Campbell County’s haunted house fundraiser The Realm of Darkness, as well as the 35th annual Charity Chili Cook-Off and the Legacy Resident Candy Pass. In addition, the city of Gillette and the Gillette Police Department will not hand out candy this year.
The novel coronavirus also has changed the way some organizations are having their events this year. For example, some businesses will give out candy via drive-thru instead of setting up booths and handing them out individually.
Despite the worldwide pandemic and the changes it’s brought, families will still be able to get into the festive Halloween spirit this year, which will be on some people’s favorite day of the week, Saturday.
Treat Street
- What: Treat Street as a special drive-thru version. Specialty Photography will be set up at the end of the route for Halloween photos.
- Where: Cam-plex in front of the Wyoming Center. Cars should enter at Windmill Drive
- When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday
- Cost: Canned food item for the Council of Community Services and cash donations
Boo Fest
- What: The festival, hosted by Gillette Main Street, will include giant pumpkin carvings by local artists, a pie eating contest, pumpkin paintings and carnival activities for kids. There also will be a costume contest, photo booth and a pumpkin drop. AVA Community Art Center will hold a coloring contest from its booth. Local participating businesses on Gillette Avenue will hand out candy from their storefronts.
- Where: Third Street Plaza
- When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
A Knight of Gore
- What: Local residents Chris Gore and Knight Colburn are debuting “A Knight of Gore,” a 1-acre, open-air haunted house built in Colburn’s yard.
- Where: 2906 Bush Ave., Gillette
- When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. A special, tamer, “toddler time” will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday
- Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for kids 12 and younger and $30 for groups of four
American Legion’s 11th annual Dead End Haunted House
- What: A benefit for community veterans, high school scholarships and the Legion’s Child Welfare Fund.
- Where: The American Legion, 200 Rockpile Blvd.
- When: Starts at 5 p.m. nightly Thursday through Halloween
- Cost: $4 per person.
Legacy Drive-By Halloween Parade
- What: People are asked to line-up their vehicles at Eighth Street around 1:30 p.m. before heading down Veterans Drive.
- Where: The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, 1000 S. Douglas Highway.
- When: 2 p.m. Saturday
FrightZone haunted house and Trick-or-Treat
- What: The Haunted House will feature “lots of jump scares, lots of fog and lights,” said Jeff Hester, Flight Zone shift leader. The Munchkin Patch will be for the kiddos who may be afraid of entering the Haunted House. The patch will offer a variety of activities for small children to enjoy, like carnival games. Candy and soda also will be provided.
- Where: 4901 Tanner Drive, Gillette
- When: The Munchkin Patch is from 4-7 p.m. while the Haunted House is from 4-9 p.m. Saturday
- Cost: Two nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Council of Community Services.
- More info.: Call 307-670-9400
ERA Priority Real Estate’s trick-or-treat
- What: “We will have masks on and rubber gloves to hand out candy,” said Ashley McGrath of ERA Priority, which has typically bought 100-125 pounds of assorted candy in the past.
- Where: 600 4J Road
- When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday
- More info.: Call McGrath at 307-680-4614
First Assembly of God Church trunk-or-treat
- Where: At the First Assembly of God Church’s parking lot, 601 Carey Ave.
- When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday
Street of Treats
- What: Sunshine Custom Paint and Body’s 15th annual celebration, where it will hand out $12,000 worth of candy.
- Where: 5910 Mohan Road
- When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday
- Cost: Canned food item for the Food Pantry
Sheriff’s Office trick-or-treat
- Where: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, 600 W. Boxelder Road
- When: 3-5 p.m. Friday
