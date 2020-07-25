The University of Wyoming lists 23 students from Campbell County on its 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Students from Gillette are: Bevan Michael Beck, Peyton Jean Bellon, Radona K. Borgialli, Matthew R. Centner, McKaela K. Edwards, Gavin R. Geertson, Andrew D. Guernsey, Delaney R. Hallcroft, Adah Abejesh Jordan, Tori Long, Shonna Lundvall, Keara Martin, Adriana McCauslin, Nesha Michaels, Wyatt Caleb Penfold, Edwin Jesus Saenz, Kennedy M. Schomer, Abbylyn J. Sessions, Marinette Smith, Terren G. Swartz, Spencer D. Theis and Anna Marie Wilson.
The list also includes Autumndawn Cooley of Rozet.
