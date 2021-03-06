Several Campbell County students were among the more than 50 students who earned degrees or certitificates at Gillette College at the end of the fall semester.
They are:
Shayla Bartz, Associate of Science, general studies with honors
Frank Bolster, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity
Gerald Booker, Associate of Applied Science, computer networking administration with high honors; certificate of completion, IT support technician
Kade Bradley, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity; certificate of completion, industrial electricity
Bryson Coleman, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity with high honors; certificate of completion, industrial electricity
Justin Curtis, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity; certificate of completion, industrial electricity
Devon Dunseth, certificate of completion, welding
Dustin Gray, Associate of Applied Science, diesel technology; certificate of completion, diesel technology
Elizabeth Ham, Associate of Science, health science with honors
Joshua Herman, Associate of Applied Science, computer networking administration with high honors
Joshua Hoyle, Associate of Science, general studies
Ashley Isum, Associate of Arts, psychology
Howard Jones, Associate of Applied Science , machine tool technology with honors
Ryan Jones, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity with high honors
Olivia Judes, Associate of Science, health science
Ellen Lapke, Associate of Science, business
Baylee Mooney, Associate of Science, business with high honors
Elijah Moore, Associate of Arts, general studies
Jalen Powers, Associate of Science, general studies; certificate of completion, machine tool technology
Dale Rainier, Associate of Science, general studies
Christina Redman, Associate of Applied Science, welding with honors
Shawn Reznicek, Associate of Science, business with high honors
Christopher Rhodes, Associate of Science, general studies
Joseph Scott, Associate of Arts, history
Zachary Smith, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity; certificate of completion, industrial electricity
Michael-Paul Summers, Associate of Science, general studies with high honors
Joseph Wilson, Associate of Science, business
Renae Zeigler, Associate of Science, general studies with honors
Madison Strohschein of Gillette earned an Associate of Arts in human services at Sheridan College at the end of the fall semester.
Thunder Basin High School students Danielle Jones, Jacob Kalisch, Zachary Mansheim, Rachel Rasse and Wyatt Tarter are among the 101 outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming who have been selected to receive the 2021 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.
The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2021 semester. Students from 34 high schools were chosen.
Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school GPA, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.97, and the average ACT score is 32.
To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
Emma Marie Hoff and Clayton William Scott of Gillette were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at South Dakota State University.
Hoff, who is a student in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences program, earned between a 3.5 and 3.9 GPA.
Scott, who is a student in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences program, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Isaac Howell, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall semester. He is the son of Jason and Susan Howell of Gillette.
The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a GPA of 3.6 or greater.
