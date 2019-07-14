Josh Guernsey, a Thunder Basin High School junior, will be among the participants at the Summer High School Institute at the University of Wyoming starting Monday and running through Aug. 3.
In its 34th year, the High School Institute offers 69 juniors an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.
UW faculty will conduct problem-centered classes ranging from philosophy to DNA to robotics and criminal justice.
The three-week experience also will include athletic activities, talent shows, picnics, dances, a whitewater rafting trip, random acts of kindness, guest speakers, attendance at local dance performances, visits to museums and enrichment excursions.
High school administrators, counselors and teachers guided students through the application process. Selections were based on an application letter, a personal statement, a letter of recommendation, academic performance and extracurricular activity involvement.
