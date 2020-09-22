Listen to a discussion on the death penalty
Rock Springs resident Christal Martin will speak about her experiences of losing a loved one to murder.
Martin will talk about how losing her mother and husband has changed her life and why she chose restorative justice to heal.
She will make two appearances in Gillette:
- Saturday: 6 p.m. at The Prime Rib, 1205 S. Douglas Highway
- Sunday: 11:45 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2000 W. Lakeway Road
At the Sunday appearance, Martin will be joined by Kylie Taylor with the Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty group and Sabrina King with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming. They will discuss efforts to repeal the state’s death penalty.
Catch a free movie at the library Sunday
The Campbell County Public Library will be showing “The Public” starring Emilo Estavez, Alec Baldwin and Jena Malone from 1:30-4 p.m. on Movie Day this Sunday.
Movie Day is free to attend and made possible by the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
Learn about Nazi prison camp Auschwitz
Historian John Egan will be at the Campbell County Public Library to talk about one of the most infamous concentration camps in Nazi Germany, Auschwitz.
Egan will discuss the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and show a series of rare photographs from 7-8:45 p.m. Oct. 14.
The Auschwitz discussion will be placed within the overall context of the Holocaust and the forces that led to it.
Egan is a semi-retired historian who has taught at Sheridan College and the University of Kansas. He focuses on Holocaust history and the history of 20th century genocides.
Learn about finances on Money Monday
The monthly Money Monday financial classes at the Campbell County Public Library will resume in October.
University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator Michelle Vigil will teach attendees about estate planning beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
There’s some trouble brewing at the library
The Campbell County Public Library’s October book discussion will be about “Get in Trouble” by Kelly Link at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in the library’s George Amos Room and again at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom.
Call 307-687-0115 to sign up.
Church youth rally to happen at Cam-plex
The Gillette Church of Christ will host a youth rally in November from 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
Chamber awards banquet is on tap
The Gillette Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Cam-plex Energy Hall Ballroom.
Dinner will be served until 8, with the award ceremony following.
Admission is $100 and includes a $25 raffle ticket, or $1,000 for a reserved table of eight.
For tickets and information, call 307-682-3673.
