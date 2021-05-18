For the first time in more than a year, the Gillette Chamber Singers will perform an in-person concert.
“It’s going to be really great the able to sing before an audience,” said Karen Clarke, a member of the ensemble.
Two performances begin at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave. The later show will be live-streamed on Facebook.
“We decided to do two performances to be mindful of how people thought about gathering,” she said. “We didn’t want to make anybody feel uncomfortable.”
The program, title “How Can We Keep From Singing,” will feature music celebrating spring and the joy of singing.
The singers are under the direction of Lara Moline, who was named the group’s artistic director in January.
“For this spring season, our music represents new life, new beginnings and the joy of making music together after a long break,” Moline said. “We will be performing a variety of musical genres (sacred and secular) from Renaissance madrigals to more contemporary choral music, to even some vocal jazz.”
Some of the songs on the program include John Rutter’s “For the Beauty of the Earth,” Hans Hassler’s “Cantate Domino,” “Printemps” (Springtime) from “Six Chansons” by Paul Hindemith and Ronald Staheli’s “How Can I Keep from Singing.”
Moline said she looks forward to the singers showing off weeks of rehearsals and hard work to the community.
Founded in 1986, the Gillette Chamber Singers are a mixed adult choir composed of residents from all walks of life. The group began with 16 original members and will feature 20 at Saturday’s concert.
The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted for those who wish to contribute toward future performances.
“We decided to do this as a gift to the community because its been such a long year for everybody,” Clarke said.
The in-person audience is encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
For more information, email gillettechambersingers@gmail.com.
— News Record Staff
