Race the Roof benefit 5K event is Friday
The sixth annual Race the Roof 5K CrossFit/run/walk/wheel event is Friday at Fire Station 3, 3 Wenger Drive.
The 5K is a benefit for the Lance Cpl. Jacob Ross Detachment of the Marine Corps League scholarship fund, which helps veterans, the Council of Community Services and the Battalion 1 Firefighter’s Association.
Race-day registration is from 4-5:30 p.m. and costs $30 with a T-shirt or $15 without a shirt. Opening ceremonies are at 6 p.m. with the race to follow.
After the race is a drawing for door prizes and a barbecue.
For more information, contact 307-660-2328 or butch_hoyle@yahoo.com.
Photography exhibit develops at Rockpile
The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit “Artifact: A Cultural Heritage” will be showcased at the Rockpile Museum beginning next week through Oct. 12.
Museum Collections Assistant Cara Reeves said she hopes the exhibit will be up by Monday.
The exhibit features photographs by Mike McClure that reflect the state’s prehistoric and historic landscape. The Rockpile will be showing photos from northern and central Wyoming.
“Mike McClure’s photography captures the ancient and historic past in Wyoming through black-and-white images of artifacts and other cultural remnants on the landscape,” Reeves said. “The photographs simultaneously make the viewer amazed that these objects have withstood the elements for so long, but also invites them to question how long this history will remain outside of these photographs and what we can do to preserve the ancient and more recent Wyoming history.”
For more information, contact Museum Registrar Angela Beenken at 307-682-5723 or ALB72@ccgov.net.
Cattle show comes to Gillette next week
The North American Corriente Association Cattle Show is coming to Gillette from Sept. 16-19 at Cam-plex.
“This annual event is always in September. It just seems to be a good time for area ranchers to be gone from home after summer haying and before winter feeding,” said Nikki Ashley, the organization’s executive director.
In the past, the regional Plains Area Corriente Association show has been place in Gillette, but this year the city is hosting the national event where members from across the United States will bring their livestock.
The event will kick off with a Welcome Wagon on Sept. 16 where attendees will meet at the Arbuckle Hotel for a social gathering and the auction of an award-winning heifer from the Texas Corriente Cattle Show.
All livestock will be checked in that evening. Cattle will be judged Sept. 17. The performance cattle will be judged the morning of Sept. 18 followed by breeders roping. On the final day is roping in the morning and steer wrestling in the afternoon. A banquet and awards ceremony will follow in the evening.
“It’s just a weekend of friends and fellowship, meeting new friends and catching up with old friends,” Ashley said.
The association will follow COVID-19 guidelines provided by Cam-plex. Signs will remind people of social distancing and there will be hand sanitizer stations. Masks will be worn voluntarily.
The public is invited.
For more information, contact 719-425-9151 or nikki@corriente.us.
POWs and MIAs will be honored Sept. 18
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 7756 will honor the men and women who were prisoners of war and/or missing in action.
There will be three events where POWs and MIAs will be honored Sept. 18: 8 a.m. for POW/MIA Remembrance Day at the Veterans Affairs Clinic on Southern Drive; 11:15 a.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center; and 1 p.m. at Gillette College.
There will be Missing Man Tables at First National Bank, Bank of Gillette, Campbell County Senior Center and the college honoring the MIAs and POWs.
