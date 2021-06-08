The Gillette Elks Lodge will host its annual Flag Day event Monday.
It will start at 4 p.m. with a hot dog feed followed by flag ceremony at 6 at Lasting Legacy Park.
During the ceremony, a local honor guard will present the flags. A narrative with some information on each flag will be presented and accompanied by patriotic music.
After the ceremony, hot dogs will be served again.
The Flag Day was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but lodge members said they are glad to resume the organization’s rich history with the holiday.
Flag Day has been has been observed by the Elks organization for more than a century.
It is a ceremony “we’re very proud of,” said Starla Kuhrt, Elks secretary.
In 1907, the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent Order of the Elks adopted a resolution designing June 14 as Flag Day to commemorate the adoption of the Stars and Stripes, which happened in 1777 when the design featured 13 stars representing the 13 states.
Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Calvin Coolidge issued proclamations requesting an official observance of Flag Day on June 14. It was not until 1949, however, when Congress approved the national observance and President Harry S. Truman, an Elk himself, signed it into law.
— news record staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.