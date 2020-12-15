Registration on for Little League softball
Gillette Little League is hosting a winter softball camp Saturday.
The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 9-12 and 1:30-4:30 p.m. for players age 13 and older at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
The cost is $50, but free for those who participated in Gillette Little League this year.
To register, contact Baylee at 307-689-8938.
Pick up last-minute gift at the Farmers Market
Come to the Ramada Plaza on Saturday to find some locally baked goods and handmade crafts.
The event is hosted by the Gillette Saturday Farmers Market.
The Christmas Market is from 9 a.m. to noon at 2009 S. Douglas Highway.
For more information, call 307-259-6784.
Get ready to do some late shopping
Come to the New Life Gillette Church’s Wrap It Up event, where volunteers will wrap gifts free of charge. You also can visit the church’s pop-up shop, which is a fair trade shop that sells products from artisans in Haiti and other impoverished nations.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Landing, 4500 Wigwam Blvd.
Purchases put money in the pockets of the artisans, the local ministry partners in those countries and also helps fund New Life’s missions.
It’s free to attend.
For more information, call 307-682-5642.
Annual Christmas tree skating is back
Skate around the Christmas Tree is back for its 13th year.
It will be from 1-4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, and from 1-4 p.m and 7-10 p.m. from Dec. 26-30 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex.
Tickets are $10 and includes skate rental. If people bring a canned food item to donate, they will receive a free skate pass to be used at an open skate session in 2021.
The canned goods will go to the Council of Community Services.
The event is sponsored by the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Center and Cam-plex.
Catch ‘Last Christmas’ on Sunday Movie Day
December’s Campbell County Public Library Sunday Movie Day will feature “Last Christmas” this week.
In this romantic comedy inspired by the music of the late George Michael, Kate (Emilia Clarke) works as an elf at a year-round holiday store in London and faces a streak of bad luck until she meets Tom (Henry Golding), a kindhearted man with a mysterious past.
The movie will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
Movie Day is made possible by a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
— News Record Staff
