Animal Medical Center to host fundraiser
The Animal Medical Center of Wyoming is hosting a benefit for one of its own, veterinarian assistant Kayla Kretzschmar.
Kretzschmar was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2019. She had surgery and radiation before going into remission. However, she later learned the cancer spread to her lymph nodes that needs an aggressive form of chemotherapy known as “red devil.” It will be followed by 10 weeks of a lower-dose chemotherapy. Her goal is to achieve remission again, she said in a Facebook post.
“She is an amazing worker, so kind, caring,” said Kasi Skinner, certified vet technician, who has worked with Kretzschmar for five years.
“We’re family,” Skinner said. “It’s hard to see one of our family members go through this deal.”
Kretzschmar has not been at work for several months as she has battled the cancer with her husband and 7-year-old son.
Skinner said she and other employees at Animal Medical Center approached their employers about putting on a craft fair benefit for Kretzschmar, which they agreed to do.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday inside the lobby of Animal Medical Center of Wyoming, 200 E. Lakeway Road. It will feature homemade crafts, baked goods, jewelry and a silent auction.
There is no financial goal for the fundraiser, Skinner said. “We’re just trying to help out.”
Stock dog competition comes to Cam-plex
The Powder River Baa-dness Trial stock dog competition is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Admission is free.
The Baa-dness Trial is a Mountain States Stockdog Association event.
The goal is to encourage the use of skilled working stockdogs in ranching and create trial competitions for dogs to compete in while building relationships with their handlers, according to the association website.
Contact Michelle Miller at 307-660-3776 or michellemllr@yahoo.com.
AJ’s Magic Academy is back at Cam-plex
AJ’s Magic Academy will offer a free full-day of classes for children interested in learning some magic.
The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 3 in the Green Room of the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
Students will learn dozens of amazing tricks, get top-secret folders and custom-made special props. The day will include fun, games and surprises.
The cost is $50 each participant.
To register, visit cam-plex.com/f/51.
For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/ajsmagicacademy/posts/.
