The comedy improvisation percussion group Buckets N Boards will be in Campbell County this week to entertain local residents.
The Branson, Missouri-based duo of Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever put on a performance centered on improvisational interactions with the crowd. Their act includes performing percussion instruments, playing funny songs and tap dancing.
Levingston and Sever have performed all over, including with the Kansas City Symphony and on the Disney Cruise Line.
Their upcoming performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
Tickets are $12 and can be bought online at the Cam-plex website.
For more information, visit bucketsnboards.com.
— news record staff
