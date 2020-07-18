The University of Wyoming lists 50 students from Campbell County on its 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll includes regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Students from Gillette are: Tiffany Jo Allen, Kennedy Ayers, Kiana C. Ayers, Garrett D. Baker, Kaylee Bass, Karley Borchers, Marlene Marie Burr, Kolby N. Carpenter, Ainsley M. Carson, Julia M. Cathey, Zach Alan Clausen, Shaylee N. Connely, Laura Dale, Kodi L. Edwards, Nicholas Erickson, Max W. Hayden, Matthew W. Hines, David Harrison Holmes, Addi K. Iken, Brandon Dale Izatt, Zachary J. Jewell, Molly Marie Kuhbacher, Joyie Lass, Jillian Victoria B. Marinas, Jolin Mills, Whitney D. Mohr, Dalton C. Nichols, Alexis Maree Parra, Rylie Nicole Pilon, Triston D. Schwab, Krystal J. Shelton, Maria Swartz, Hunter T. Sylte, Wyatt Tarver, Claire M. Thomas, Sarrah Tresch, Sierra Vetter, Paige M. Walker, Samuel C. Weinzierl, Taylor A. Wilde, Grace McKenna Wiley, Morgan R. Williams and Alexis Danielle Wingfield.
Students from Rozet are: Andreana Kali Armstrong, Anya Maddalena Blakemore and Zoe G. Worthen.
Wright students making the President’s Honor Roll are Courtney Ann Fuller, Adrienne Marie Mackenzie, Madison Lynn Wooley and Taylor Wooley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.