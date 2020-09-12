- Third Street and Green Avenue: Third Street will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 17. Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Third Street for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project.
- Fifth Street and Green Avenue: Fifth Street will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 30 Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Fifth Street for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project.
- Gurley Avenue: It will be closed at the intersection of Fifth Street from Sep. 14-28 for installation of a new sanitary sewer main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project.
- Seventh Street and Green Avenue: Seventh Street will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 15. Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Seventh Street for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project.
