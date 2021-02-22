Thunder Basin High School's speech and debate team participated in a tri-state national qualifying tournament last week and will be sending numerous competitors to the national tournament after strong performances from its competitors.
Teams from 19 schools from sections of Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska took part in in a five-day tournament to determine which competitors would be participating in the National Speech and Debate Tournament this summer.
TBHS will be represented at the national tournament by students in the following categories:
Dylan Coleman and Anna Talbott qualified for the national tournament in the area of Duo Interpretation (Duet). Talbott was also first in Congressional Debate, but competitors are only allowed to attend nationals in one event, so she had to decline the win.
Kane Clements qualified for the national tournament in the area of Humorous Interpretation.
Laura Murphy qualified for the national tournament in the area of United States Extemporaneous Speaking.
Riley Meester is first alternate in the area of Original Oratory.
Chris Caldwell will be attending in the supplemental event Poetry Interpretation.
Sarah Cole will be attending in the supplemental event Extemporaneous Debate.
