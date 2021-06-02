State to conduct outreach for vets
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services across the state in June.
Sandy McFarland will be available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
McFarland’s Gillette office is located at 551 Running W Drive, Suite 100.
She also will make appearances in other northeast Wyoming communities:
- Upton: 8 a.m. to noon June 8 at the Upton Senior Center, 703 Ash St.
- Hulett: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at the Hulett Senior Center, 145 Main St.
- Newcastle: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 10, 17 and 24 at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 22922 U.S. Highway 85
- Sundance: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at the Sundance Senior Center, 220 N. Second St.
To schedule an appointment, contact McFarland at 307-696-5048.
Catch a local youth livestock show
The University of Wyoming Campbell County 4-H is hosting the Powder Basic Classic, formerly known as the Energy Classic Progress Show, this weekend.
The youth livestock show will start at 8 a.m. each day Friday through Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
There will be three categories at the event: breeding (heifers, ewes and does), showmanship (junior, intermediate and senior) and market (beef, sheep, goal and swine).
For more information, call 307-682-7281 or email powderbasinclassic@gmail.com.
Check out some cool cars this weekend
After being canceled because of the pandemic a year ago, the Energy Capital of the Nation Car Show is back.
The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Times were not announced.
All vehicles are welcome.
For more information, contact Chuck Yarnell at 307-680-2942.
Arts and music camps coming to Gillette
For Campbell County boys and girls looking to get some hands-on experience in music, theater, art and technology, the upcoming McGuigan Arts Academy camps may be for them.
There will be two camps this month.
The first is from June 7-11 and it is called “Artapalooza.”
It’s a combination of acting and visual arts. Students will take improvisation and writing classes as well as painting and art installation classes. At the end of the week, they will put on a performance in front of their friends and family, said Kimberly Faith Hickman, artistic and education director.
The second camp is June 14-18 and will focus on rock and roll music.
The music will be based on the formative years of rock and roll. Students will learn about the style of musicians ranging from Buddy Holly to The Rolling Stones, Hickman said.
Hillcrest Elementary School will loan some of its instruments that students will use during the camp.
At the end of the camp, students will put on a concert.
Both camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cam-plex Heritage Center.
At 7:30 p.m. June 18 there will be a performance from Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra.
The camp is $50 and is children from kindergarten through 12th grade. Students are required to bring lunch each day.
Tickets to the orchestra performance are $15.
To register and buy concert tickets, visit the Cam-plex website.
For more information, visit https://mcguiganartsacademy.com.
