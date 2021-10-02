Hendricks anniversary
Paul and Evelyn Hendricks of Recluse will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Paul Hendricks and Evelyn Dabney were married Oct. 2, 1971.
He continues to work in the oilfield and she has retired.
They have two children, Kris Adams of Rock Springs and Jennifer Cooper of Giddings, Texas, as well as two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
