The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon many students from Campbell County at the completion of the 2019 spring semester. They are:
Bachelor of Arts: Taylor Amira Baldacci, Chelsea Linnea Blake, Brandon John Casteel, Bradley Scott Eliason, Ashley Jo Felton, Heather Felton, Julia C. Gould, Andrew T. Hays, Kelly Marie Heinz, Wendy Lynn Hungerford, Reece Slater Jensen, Brandy Lazzaretti, Brenna Saige Powell, Ashley D. Shenefelt, Marissa Kaylee Shinkle, Jacob P. Vetter, Rebecca Cleo Wollman and Chance L. Yanzick, all of Gillette
Bachelor of Applied Science: Shananda Marie Richards of Rozet
Bachelor of Science: LeeAnn K. Allen, Justin David Berkey, Shannon Laneigh Bowles, Shelby Joanne Brunson, Akilah L. Bullinger, Jacob Roy Centner (and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science), Shantel Lynn Centner, Blaine E. Christenson, Keely J. Danko, Taryn N. Diedrich, Alex Robert Gogola, Kaycee G. Greer, Stephanie Katherine Hart, Christopher Jakob Holmes, Rosemary Meagan Hopson, Krista M. Kessel, Lauren Reilly Miller (a double BS), Carson R. Mock, Caleb A. Pettigrew, Jesse Prowett, Shelby K. Quintana, Anneliese Swift and Kathryn E. Traverso, all of Gillette; and Zane Aaron Allee and Kara Louise Gauthier, both of Rozet.
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering: Andrew John Apodaca of Wright
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science: Trevor Lucien Trouchon of Gillette
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering: Alec Mesa and Andrew J. Molder, both of Gillette
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Rachael Peterson and Rachel J. Williams, both of Gillette
Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering: Tanner R. Luthy and Dakota J. Schroeder, both of Gillette; and Dean Randall McClure of Recluse.
Bachelor of Science in Social Work: Jacob Taylor Weinzierl of Gillette
Juris Doctor: Nicklaus Louis Dillinger of Gillette, who also earned a Master of Arts
Master of Arts: Christina Grammens of Gillette
Master of Science: Julianne J. Penner of Gillette
MBA (Master of Business Administration): Christopher W. Allen of Gillette
Master of Public Administration: Kristin Leigh Young of Gillette
Doctor of Pharmacy: Hannah Marie Thorfinnson of Gillette
Certificates: Jason Lee Garman and Weston B. McGregor, both of Gillette
