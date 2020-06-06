Chanel Ostrem of Gillette officially became Dr. Ostrem on May 16 as she graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.
Haley Idler of Gillette has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Western Governors University.
Garrett T. Seamans of Gillette was named to the Dean’s List for spring semester at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, by earning at least a 3.67 GPA as a full-time student with no grade below a C-minus.
