Matthew Winterholler, a 2015 graduate of Campbell County High School, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Communications with a minor in political science from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
As a member of Phi Kappa Phi, he graduated summa cum laude with the highest academic achievement in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. He spent the summer as a Texas Tech intern with the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture in Washington, D.C.
He also completed his tenure as a national officer for Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow at Agricultural Media Summit, where he received several awards for his work with video and print design from his time interning with the National Sorghum Producers communications department.
Winterholler recently accepted a position as a communications manager with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in Centennial, Colorado, where he will be working on its Issues Management and Media Relations team.
Samantha Phillips of Gillette has been awarded a Patricia A. Stander endowed scholarship at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. She is a 2015 graduate of Campbell County High school, and she competed in soccer and indoor track at Wayne State.
The daughter of Martin and Amanda Phillips is a senior majoring in music education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.