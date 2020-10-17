The Gillette Police Department is changing the days it provides fingerprinting services to the public.
Starting Nov. 2, the department will do fingerprinting from 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The reason for the change is to streamline internal operations to better serve the public.
Fingerprinting services will continue the same time Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Nov. 2.
For more information, contact city spokesman Geno Palazzari at 307-686-5393.
