LAKEWAY ROAD: Is closed westbound from about 500 feet east of the intersection with Highway 59 to about 300 feet west of the intersection of Lakeway and 4-J Roads. This includes the closure of the entrance to the Powder Basin Shopping Center at the intersection with Powder Basin Avenue. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions on Lakeway. For worker safety and to keep traffic moving, left turns will not be allowed in the construction area. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project. The reason for the lane closures is for sanitary sewer main maintenance, water main fitting replacements and road, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements as part of the Lakeway Road Improvements project paid for by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
LIMESTONE AVENUE: Is closed at Warlow Drive through May 3. The reason for the closure is for repairs to the concrete road surface, curbs and gutters as part of the 2021 Large Concrete Patch Project paid for by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
ALLEY BETWEEN CAREY AND EMERSON AVENUES: Is closed from Third to Fifth streets through May 7. The reason for the closure is for sanitary sewer main replacement and road resurfacing as part of the 2021 Alley Pavement Management Schedule funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
THIRD STREET PLAZA: Is closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 for a Kickoff to Summer Car Show. It’s also closed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 10 for a Garden Walk Reception.
