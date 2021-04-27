John Paul II’s annual fundraiser is back
The St. John Paul II Catholic School’s Springfest will happen this year.
The annual fundraiser, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
“We are so happy that we’re able to hold the event this year and have everybody able to come out and attend,” said Carly Goosman, St. John Paul II marketing and fundraising coordinator.
The Monopoly-themed event will feature live and silent auctions and a dinner catered by The Prime Rib.
Tickets are $60 each or $100 for a couple and can be bought at https://one.bidpal.net/springfest2021/ticketing.
For more information, contact Goosman at 307-686-4114.
Gillette Gun Club to host annual show
The Gillette Gun Club will soon host its annual show.
It will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Food and beverage concessions will be available.
Attending the show costs $5 a day for adults and $10 for a weekend pass. People 12 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, contact Mike Robbins at 307-680-4061.
Local State Farm agent to host car show
Ida Snead State Farm Insurance will host the Kick-off to Summer Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Third Street between South Kendrick and South Gillette avenues.
For more information, call 307-682-3481.
NRA banquet coming soon to Cam-plex
The Friends of NRA Banquet will host its annual dinner beginning at 5 p.m. May 1 in the Cam-plex Energy Hall Ballroom.
Tickets are $50 and can be bought at friendsofnra.org.
For more information, contact Shawn Nowak at 307-941-9669 or shawnnowak@bresnan.net.
Fair youth livestock meeting will be May 4
Cam-plex will host the Campbell County Fair youth livestock meeting from 1:30-7:30 p.m. May 4 at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
For more information, contact fair coordinator Elizabeth Edwards at 307-687-0200 or eae73@ccgov.net.
Governor’s Luncheon is set for May 6
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will be in Gillette next month as the keynote speaker for the annual Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. May 6 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers.
To RSVP for the luncheon, call 307-682-3673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.