ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Friday: Not listed

SECONDARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Popcorn chicken mashed potato bowl with biscuit

Tuesday: Biscuit and sausage gravy with hash brown

Wednesday: Turkey and ham sub sandwich with barbecue chips

Thursday: 4-meat calzone with garlic sauce

Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese (sack lunch at Westwood)

ELEMENTARY LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with waffle fries

Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisp

Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll

Thursday: Pepperoni calzone with cottage cheese

Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese

