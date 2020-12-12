ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Friday: Not listed
SECONDARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Popcorn chicken mashed potato bowl with biscuit
Tuesday: Biscuit and sausage gravy with hash brown
Wednesday: Turkey and ham sub sandwich with barbecue chips
Thursday: 4-meat calzone with garlic sauce
Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese (sack lunch at Westwood)
ELEMENTARY LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with waffle fries
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisp
Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll
Thursday: Pepperoni calzone with cottage cheese
Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese
