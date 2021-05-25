HIGHWAY 59:
- Two southbound lanes north of the Lakeway Road intersection by Arby’s and Armando’s Taco and Pasta Shop will be closed through Thursday as the city starts wastewater bypass pumping as part of the Lakeway project.
LAKEWAY ROAD:
- Widening work continues on the road from just west of Highway 59 to 4J Road. Expect delays.
POWDER BASIN AVENUE:
- The access to the shopping center will be closed through July 1 for sewer main maintenance as part of the Lakeway Road project.
EIGHTH STREET:
- Is closed from Carey Avenue to Brooks Avenue through Monday due to a water main replacement. Eighth Street is open at Emerson Avenue to allow for access to Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
FORCE ROAD:
- Sections of Force Road will be closed through June 11 as work gets underway to rebuild retaining walls along the road, along with replacing manholes and fire hydrants.
GOLDENROD AVENUE:
- Is closed from Foothills Boulevard west to 3010 Goldenrod Avenue through June 15 due to road repairs as part of the 2021 Pavement Management System Schedule A project.
SADDLE STRING CIRCLE:
- Is closed from Goldenrod Avenue to 3101 Saddle String Circle through June 15 for road repairs as part of the 2021 Pavement Management System Schedule A project.
FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD:
- Is closed at Goldenrod Avenue through June 15 due to road repairs as part of the 2021 Pavement Management System Schedule A project.
VENTURA AVENUE:
- Is closed from Foothills Boulevard to Crestline Circle through Wednesday for the replacement of water valves as part of the 2021 Pavement Management System Schedule A project.
CRESTLINE CIRCLE:
- Is closed in the eastbound lane at the intersection of Ventura Avenue through Wednesday due to the replacement of water valves as part of the 2021 Pavement Management System Schedule A project.
VIVIAN STREET AND ALBERTA DRIVE:
- Is closed for street repairs associated with the 2021 Large Concrete Path Project.
HIGHWAY 50:
- In concert with the Lakeway Road project, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will close a portion of Highway 50 from Lakeway to Force/West 4J Road on Friday. The intersections of Highway 50 at Ledoux Avenue and Hamilton Street also will be closed. A detour will steer traffic onto Lakeway, Oakcrest Drive and West 4J Road, then back onto the highway. Trucks can’t use the detour and will need to use Interstate 90 and Southern Drive to access Highway 50 south.
EVENTS
- The city of Gillette has approved the temporary closures of these areas for events:
Downtown weekly concerts:
- The Third Street Plaza will close at 2 p.m. every Thursday from July 8 through Aug. 12.
Downtown Farmers Market:
- The Third Street Plaza will close at 2 p.m. every Sunday from July 11-Aug. 15.
Summer Brewfest and Car Show:
- Will close the Third Street Plaza and the first three blocks of Gillette Avenue beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 18.
Boo-Fest:
- The Third Street Plaza will close at 8 a.m. Oct. 30.
Downtown Holiday Ice Festival:
- Will close the Third Street Plaza to motorized traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 4.
Parade of Lights:
- Gillette Avenue will be closed from First through Seventh streets prior to the 5 p.m. parade start Dec. 4.
