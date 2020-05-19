  • Brooks Avenue: Will be closed from Sixth to Eighth streets through May 26 for repairs associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule project. The Seventh Street intersection will remain open. It is funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
  • Flying Circle Drive: Will be closed from Jack Plane Lane to Shipwheel Lane through June 21 for street repairs associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
  • Gallery View Drive: Will be closed from Patty Avenue to 500 feet east through June 1 for road reconstruction as part of the Crestview Utility Extensions Project.
  • Highway 50: Significant construction activities will continue on Highway 50 from Lakeway Road to Southern Drive through June. Traffic control devices and flaggers will facilitate one-way traffic in both directions. Expect delays. The traveling public is encouraged to use alternate routes when possible. Truck traffic is strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

