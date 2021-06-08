The AVA Community Art Center has received a donation of an original, signed lithograph by southwest artist R.C. Gorman that is being auctioned off this month.
Gorman’s “Monarch” displays 69 rich variations of color of vermilion, violet and blues in a seated young Navajo woman contemplating a monarch butterfly perched upon a stalk of bachelor buttons.
The 19- by 25-inch piece titled “Monarch” is encased in a multi-wood 36- by 31-inch frame.
The artwork is valued at $6,500 and is numbered 52 in a series of 175 prints.
People can visit the AVA website for more information and to view a livestream event at 6 p.m. June 15. It will feature information about the lithograph and provide education and a short program on R.C. Gorman’s life, inspiration and methods.
A 6 p.m. closing reception will be held June 28, with the auction lasting through 7 that evening.
AVA is located at 509 W. Second St.
To make a bid, visit https://gormanatava.ggo.bid/bidding/package/13464518.
For more information, call AVA Executive Director Quinn Goldhammer at 307-682-9133 or visit AVAcenter.org.
— news record staff
