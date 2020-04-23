All but one of these city of Gillette projects — the Highway 50 project — are paid for with money from the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Eighth Street:
- Will be closed from Warren Avenue to South Gillette Avenue from Monday through May 11 for road resurfacing.
Beaver Drive:
- Will be closed from South Burma Avenue to near Melissa Drive from Monday through May 7 for road resurfacing.
Kendrick Avenue:
- Will be closed from East First to East Second streets from Monday through May 8 for road resurfacing.
Brooks Avenue:
- Will be closed from Sixth to Eighth streets from Monday through May 26 for street repairs. The Seventh Street intersection will remain open.
Gurley Avenue:
- Will continue to be closed from Kluver Road north to the city limits through May 15 for road work.
Highway 50: Will resume one-way traffic from Lakeway Road to Southern Drive from May to June for road work.
