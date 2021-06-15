There’s much ado about Shakespeare
This month’s Campbell County Public Library book discussion will take a fictionalized look at the life of William Shakespeare.
Northern Irish-British author Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” comprises two narratives. One examines the events leading up to the death of Shakespeare’s son, Hamnet, while the other looks at the Bard’s life during the time from when he met his wife and when Hamnet was born.
“It is a love story between him and his wife,” said Anna Street, the library’s circulation manager. “It’s an interesting take on that story between the both of them.”
These are the types of books that the library likes to have discussions about because they open up really interesting conversations, Street said.
The book discussion will happen in person from 6-7 p.m. tonight at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road. Masks are optional, but people are encouraged to sit 6 feet apart.
The library will host a virtual discussion of “Hamnet” as well at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Call 307-687-0115 for the Zoom link.
The book discussion is made possible thanks to a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
Learn to make soaps at AVA workshop
The AVA Community Art Center is hosting a workshop where people will learn how to make goat’s milk, lavender and honey soaps.
Buffalo artist Christie Brazer will teach the workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 509 W. Second St.
Cost is $40 for AVA members and $45 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 307-682-9133 or visit avacenter.org.
Get a free tour of L&H Industrial
The Gillette Chamber of Commerce is hosting its June mixer at L&H Industrial from 5-7 p.m. Friday at 913 L and J Court.
For more information, call 307-682-3673.
Elks Lodge to put on cribbage event
The Elks Lodge is hosting cribbage tournament this week.
The entry fee is $20. Depending on how many entries there are, it will either be a double-elimination or a round-robin tournament.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Elks Lodge, which could use it for a variety of programs like high school scholarships.
Cribbage night begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 4054 E. Boxelder Road. Signups start at 5.
For more information, call 307-682-0333.
Rockpile hosts event on homestead history
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will host an event titled “A Story Nearly Told: Histories of a Wyoming Homestead” on Saturday.
Christine Scoggan Gillette, the niece of the late Olive Marquiss and Dick and Lucille Dumbrill, has written a history of the Dumbrill Ranch in Weston County.
Using memoirs and letters, Gillette will give a glimpse into the family’s experiences homesteading on the Wyoming prairie starting in 1910.
The presentation begins at 1 p.m. at the Rockpile Museum. For more information, call 307-682-5723.
Enjoy some burgers with dad on his day
The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a Father’s Day barbecue at 11 a.m. Sunday after worship.
Burgers, hot dogs, sides and funnel cakes are on the menu.
The church is located at 203 W. Flying Circle Drive.
The barbecue is free to attend, but the church will accept donations.
It’s sponsored by the church’s youth group to help raise money for a mission trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, scheduled for Aug. 9-13.
For more information, call 307-682-4509.
