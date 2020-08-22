Third Street:
- Is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 17 for the installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Warren Avenue:
- Is closed from 10th Street south to the end of the road through Sept. 11 for street repairs associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Bundy Avenue:
- Is closed from Lincoln to Longmont streets through Aug. 31 for street repairs associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Sixth Street:
- Is closed from Kendrick to Emerson avenues through Sept. 11 for street repairs funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Seventh Street:
- Is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Sept. 15. Also, Green Avenue will be closed at the intersection with Seventh Street. The closures are for the installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Brooks Avenue: Will be closed on its east side from First to Railroad streets from Wednesday through Sept. 11 for repairs to the curb and sidewalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.