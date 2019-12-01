ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY LUNCH

Monday: Chicken drumstick with wild veggie rice

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with Italian pasta salad and caramel pecan cookie

Thursday: Sloppy joe with baked mac and cheese

Friday: Four meat calzone with garlic veggies and ice cream cup

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Soft shell taco

Tuesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Wednesday: Beef hot dog with potato chips and carnival M&M cookie

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

