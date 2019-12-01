ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY LUNCH
Monday: Chicken drumstick with wild veggie rice
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with Italian pasta salad and caramel pecan cookie
Thursday: Sloppy joe with baked mac and cheese
Friday: Four meat calzone with garlic veggies and ice cream cup
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Soft shell taco
Tuesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with potato chips and carnival M&M cookie
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
