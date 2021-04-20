Library to host April book discussions
The Campbell County Public Library’s monthly book discussion will examine “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, which looks at two families in 1990s Shaker Heights, Ohio, that are brought together through their children.
“Little Fires Everywhere” explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood and the danger of believing that following the rules can avert disaster, according to the author’s website.
The discussion book is available to check out at the Campbell County Public Library.
People can attend the discussion at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library. The in-person event will follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required.
People also can participate in the book discussion via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Call 307-687-0115 for the Zoom link.
The book discussions are made possible by a grant from Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
Local legislators to talk about recent session
The Gillette Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public forum Thursday where state legislators will talk about the recently concluded 2021 legislative session.
The event is from 7-8:15 a.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
Tickets are $35 for chamber members, $45 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 307-682-3673.
Wright Branch to host monthly book talk
Interested readers can stop by the Campbell County Public Library Wright Branch discuss “Dear Wife” by Kimberly Belle at 5 p.m. April 27.
The novel is a psychological thriller about escaping abusive relationships.
The book discussion is made possible thanks to a grant from Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
State ag discussion will be held in Gillette
The 2021 Heart of Agriculture/University of Wyoming Excellence in Agriculture Symposium is coming to Gillette from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Women agricultural producers nominated by their peers will be recognized at the event.
The symposium also will feature several speakers.
- State Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, will discuss the role of women in policy making.
- Lander rancher Timmery Hellyer will talk about the importance of balancing ranching and community activities.
- Wyoming Stock Growers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna will give updates of the industry.
- University of Wyoming Extension educator Michelle Vigil will address succession planning for farms and ranches.
- UW educator Scott Cotton is slated to discuss the use of cellphones to monitor weeds and grazing.
The event is free to attend.
To preregister, visit http://bit.ly/2021-heart-of-agriculture.
