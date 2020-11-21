  • RIDGECREST DRIVE: Is closed from West 4J Road north about 100 feet from through Monday. The reason for this closure is for repairs to a water line.
  • ALLEY CLOSURE: The alley between Gillette and Warren avenues from Second to Fourth streets is closed through Dec. 1 for utility repairs.
  • FOURTH STREET: A lane on the street will squeeze traffic south from Miller Avenue going west through Dec. 4 to make drainage improvements on the south and west sides of a building.
  • BOXELDER ROAD: Traffic will be affected by a lane closure east of Home Depot on top of the hill through to Butler Spaeth Road from Nov. 23 through Dec. 5 to do road, curb and gutter repair.
  • GILLETTE AVENUE: Is closed from First through Seventh streets from 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 for the ABATE Toy Parade. It also will be closed from 5-5:30 p.m. for the Parade of Lights.
  • THIRD STREET PLAZA: Will be closed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 for the Holiday Ice Festival.

