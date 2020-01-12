A pair of Campbell County students were named to the fall 2019 honor roll for Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
They are Troy Tweeten of Gillette and Dakota Dalton of Wright.
The honor roll includes students earning a GPA of 3.5 or better while taking a minimum of 15 credit hours of classes.
