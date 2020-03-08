More than 30 students received degrees or certificates from Gillette College at the end of the fall 2019 semester. Those from Campbell County are:
Jordan Brandon, certificate of completion, industrial electricity
Rhys Crawford, Associate of Applied Science, industrial electricity
Dacee Dickson, Associate of Arts, social science
Delcy Graham, Associate of Science, health science with high honors
Sumner Grubbs, AS health science with high honors
Laurie Helmrichs, associate degree in nursing
Kelsey Holthaus, AS business
Shaelynn Howard, AAS welding with high honors
Fiza Khan, AS general studies with high honors
Bailey Knopp, AS general studies
Christina Krasovich, AS general studies with honors
Dedra Ladd, AS health science
Jonas Lujan, AS, general studies
David Malan, AAS,diesel technology with Honors
Alexis McBride, AS elementary education
Courtney Michael, AA, psychology
Ann Molder, AAS business
Cody Montgomery, AS general science with high honors
Baylee Mooney, AS criminal justice with high honors
Kirby Norris, AS general studies with high honors
Tonya Pilcher, AS general studies
Taylor Primm, AS general studies
Kolbi Ring, AA, general studies
Adam Rokusek, AAS industrial electricity with high honors
Maraia Rubin, AS health science with high honors
Niccole Sassman, AA psychology
Bryleigh Sessions, AS health science
Brooklynn Sparby, AS elementary education with honors
Austin Tarno, AAS industrial electricity with honors
Nine students from Campbell County have been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Casper College for the fall semester by earning at least a 3.5 GPA taking at least 12 credit hours. They are:
Colleen Collins, Matthew Devries, Madison Hieb, Laci Parish, Sydney Robinson, Makayla Tucker and Payton Westbrook, all of Gillette; Kandace Lumbardy of Rozet and Cole Thomas of Wright.
Named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Casper College for the fall semester were Rebecca Haskins, Amber MacKenzie and Kain Morehead of Gillette. They earned a 3.5 GPA or better taking six to 11 credit hours per semester.
The work of two Campbell County students are among those chosen for awards as part of the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s 45th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition.
Work by Jessica Brennan of Gillette and Nichole Wolz of Wright was selected for the exhibit. In all, 60 students submitted 164 works of art for review. From those, 50 pieces by 42 were selected.
An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Mandy Vink, public art administrator for the city of Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture in Boulder, Colorado.
Jamie Mcintosh of Gillette was named to the fall Honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin by earning at least a 3.6 GPA. Mcintosh is a freshman.
