Gillette College has recognized students who were named to the spring 2022 honor rolls.
There were 52 students who qualified for the President’s Honor Roll, 48 who were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll and 35 who were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, the students complete at least 12 credit hours and earned a 4.0 for all classes.
Gillette students named to the President’s Honor Roll are: Christian Barth, Blake Benson-Jordan, Chantel Bloxom, Alyssa Brosa, Kadin Bullinger, Kyle Burg, Wei-Yi Chang, Landen Desjarlais, Shelly Gegelman, Jessica Harper, Alisha Hart, Katherine Hernandez, Evan Howie, Marissa Iverson, Sydney Jackson, Kimberly Kern, Daniel Kirk, Job Larkins, Kannon Manke, Laura Maxfield, Shania Miller, Jeremy Mitchell, Abigail Music, Julie Musser, Jeremiah Oller, Talon Pfeil, Cloe Ramsey, Dallas Remme, Lucas Schurman, Samantha Skeens, Brandon Smith, Ashlee Stalcup, Lyndsy Tracy, Jackson Voigt, Keisha Walker, Jacqueline Whitaker, Ryan White and Hailley Worthington. Aaron Binder and George McMurtrey of Rozet and Avery Maxwell of Wright also qualified.
For full-time students to earn a place on the Vice President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours and a 3.5 GPA or better.
Those named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll from Gillette are:
Robert Adams, Lydia Bartell, Jadyn Blare, Tashyla Castaneda, Dezerae Cortez, Erica Cortez, Audra Diaz, Drew Douthit, Emma Fitzpatrick, Riley Goff, Cody Grauel, Christina Hankins, Amanda Holderman, Michael Howard, Shyanne Howell, Melinda Hudspeth, Nathan King, Jaclyn Mansheim, Jayme Martinez, Jonathon Plush, Derek Reimers, Harrison Riss, Michelle Ruban, Jason Steel, Brailey Taylor, Lane Uhrig, Emma Walton, Sierra Washburn, Olivia Wasinger, Dakota Wigger and Tavia Zenor. Sonja Coates, Cara Cundall-Binder and Corey White of Rozet also qualified.
Part-time students also were honored. To be named to the Part-Time Honor Roll, the students carried 3.5 GPA or better while taking at least six credit hours.
Gillette students named to the Part-Time Honor Roll are:
George Amor, Karissa Anton, Caitlin Bentz, Darlene Bracht, Katie Brannam, Rhonda Brewer, Samantha Buck, Kylie Bullach, Journy Clawson, Natalee Cook, Jeremy Culey, James Fallo, Blakelee Gillespie, Jenifer Goeders, Christina James, Skylar Kuhbacker, Gabrielle Lindsey, Sabrina Maston, Carolyn Morris, Jessica Oliver, Kenzy Pierce, Kelley Renken, Niccole Sassman, Brooklyn Stovall, Joleen Torres, Lindsy Turgeon, Cozette Wilson and Duan Zmiewski. Kallie Brenner, Katie Brenner and Michele Davis of Rozet and Jessica Gerler of Wright also qualified.
Black Hills State University lists 21 students from Campbell County on the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List.
In total, 638 students at the university earned a 3.5 GPA or better while taking at least 12 credit hours of work.
Those who qualified are regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester while taking a full-time course load. Two students qualified on the part-time Dean’s List for earning a 3.5 GPA or better while taking less than 12 credit hours.
The Gillette students are:
Jonathan Barnum, Logan Bullard, Leslie Cundy, Jedediah Engler, Allison Gingerich, Megan King, Olivia McCann, Kailey McRann, Kylee Myers, Caitlin Pedersen, Kolbi Ring, Sydney Robinson, Destynie Rodriguez, Jackson Schartz, Danica Shupick, Sabra Tompkins, Analena Urquidez, and Leslie Wooten.
Taylor Wooley from Wright also qualified for the Dean’s List.
The part-time Dean’s List students are: Cassondra Paulson and Cason Pratt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.