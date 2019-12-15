Several art students from Gillette were among those from 14 high schools around the state who visited the University of Wyoming in November to participate in the annual High School Art Intensive hosted by the Department of Visual and Literary Arts.
It is an intensive is a two-day, immersive experience for students with an interest in art that consists of educational sessions as well as hands-on studio workshops. Throughout the weekend, the students interacted with current UW art students and faculty members, and learned more about the art program.
Participating from Campbell County High School were: Tasha Buell, Corte Christenson, Jacob Decker, Jaydn Gumph, Keeley Hagen, Saunda Lewis, Kodi Lybarger, Mollie McDonald, Arleth Rodriquez, Jazlyn Schmidt, Keende Smith, Amber Temple, Navea Thacker and Sergio Valero.
Participating from Thunder Basin High School were: Kendall Bellion, Alexandria Cartwright, Aaliyah Collier, Kat Crain, Joey Dixon, Morgan Dorghty, Meghan Hanson, Lexi Heafner, Danika Howland, Selah Jordan, Nicole Keesler, Jasmin Mahoney, Jaclyn Mansheim, Miguel Martinez, Braxton Mefford, Naomi Morel, Kylee Morgado, Faith Onsgard, Jordan Pfeifer, Kaitlyn Redman, Nayeli Robles and Bree Zipperian.
