Easter is Sunday, which means egg hunt season and other holiday events for kids in Gillette. There are several Easter events on tap for this weekend.
Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt
- What: There will be a traditional egg hunt as well as drive-thru event for people concerned about COVID-19. The Easter bunny will make an appearance.
- Where: Kiwanis Park, 303 W. Flying Circle Drive
- When: 10 a.m. Saturday
- More info.: Contact Nick Kasperik at 307-689-5026.
American Legion Post 42 Easter Egg Eggstravaganza
- What: The event will include a photo op with the Easter bunny, fish races, cake walk, giant Jenga, cookie decorating, face painting, a craft booth, fishing and duck ponds. All proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to the American Legion.
- Where: 200 Rockpile Blvd.
- When: 9:30 a.m. for children ages 0-5; 10:30 a.m. for 6-10, carnival for all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
- More info.: Call 307-682-3232
First United Methodist Easter services and egg hunt
- What: The church will host sunrise and blended worship services and an egg hunt.
- Where: 2000 W. Lakeway Road
- When: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service, 7:30-8:30 a.m. breakfast, 9:15 a.m. blended worship. An Easter egg hunt will take place after the services Sunday.
- More info.: Call 307-686-7339
Services and breakfast at Prince of Peace Lutheran
- What: Easter Services and breakfast
- Where: 203 W. Flying Circle
- When: 7 a.m. Sunday
Family Life Church services
- What: Easter services
- Where: Family Life Church, 480 S. Highway 50
- When: 6 a.m. sunrise, 9 a.m. second service Sunday
- More info.: Call 307-687-1083
Breakfast and service at First Presbyterian Church
- What: Easter breakfast and service
- Where: First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave.
- When: 9 a.m. breakfast, 10 a.m. service Sunday
- More info.: Call 307-682-7264
Easter Service at New Life Gillette Church
- What: Sunrise and regular services at the church.
- Where: Sunrise service will be at Mount Pisgah Cemetery while regular services will happen at the church at 1000 Comanche Ave.
- When: 6:30 a.m. for the sunrise service, and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for other services.
- More info.:Call 307-682-5642
