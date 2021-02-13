More than 225 students were named to the Gillette College honor rolls for the fall semester, including more than 180 from Campbell County.
For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes.
Those named to the President’s Honor Roll were: George Amor, Brianna Bonefield, Codi Brock, Troy Covell, Spencer Gauthier, Dustin Gray, Katherine Hernandez, Danielle Jodozi, Ryan Jones, Nicholas Kane, Gabrielle Lindsey, Kannon Manke Sabrina Maston, Mayra Mata, Lindsay Melick, Jeremy Mitchell, Samantha Mitchell, Baylee Mooney, Sydnea Newland, Isabelle Nichols, Clancy Ortmann, Sebrina Pacheco, Christina Porter, Ely Prince, Shawn Reznicek, Terynn Rogen, Amber Schultz, Eric Shanks, Zachary Smith, Lori Souza, Tessa Trouchon, Nicholas Vonada Ruth Walker, Dakota Wigger, Cozette Wilson and Duane Zmiewski.
For full-time students to earn a place on the Vice President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
Those named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll were: Jordan Aghbashian, Betsy Atkins Vanlieshout, Austin Bennett, Walter Blake, Jadyn Blare,Kyle Burg, Konaire Burch, Tasha Carnahan, Nicole Carstens, Sarah Carstens, Brendan Cates, Wei-Yi Chang, Lynda Coates, Caelah Crago, Darian Davis, Lindsy Dawe, Emanuel Diaz,Jordan Dundas,Mikaela Easton,Bobbie Lea Foos, Gabriel Gonzalez, Sumner Grubbs, Blake Iverson, Sheyenne Jacobson, Troy Jarvi, Tori Johnson, Taran Jones, Autumn Keffeler, Hannah Kennedy,Kimberly Kern, Job Larkins, Kurt-Eric Mason, Braxton Mefford, Zachary Milliron, Caitlin Pedersen, Valerie Peterson, Kenzy Pierce, Derek Reimers, Lorinda Reynolds, Jon Rychecky, Kindall Seamands, Bryce Smith, Latisha Steele, John Sturtz, Jayden Vasquez, Jackson Voigt, Danielle Weymouth, Ethen Wolf and Alia Wooldridge.
For part-time students to earn a place on the Part-Time Honor Roll, they must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. At least 6 credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
Those named to the Part-Time Honor Roll were: Brieann Adams, Karissa Anton, Shayla Bartz, Bowen Bell, Tayen Blake, Zachary Boren, Darlene Bracht, Kallie Brenner, Katie Brenner,Maggie Bruse,Taylor Burch, Ryan Carroll, Caleb Carsrud, Matthew Cathey, Analisa Clemetson, Shentel Clifton, Bryson Coleman, Brooklyn Conklin, Katie Crisp, Aliceon Daly, McKenna Dougal, Gabrielle Drube, Lila Mae Foos, Reece Ganje, Jennifer Garcia-Uribe, Ayana Gearhart, Jessica Gerler, Gabriel Gibson, Melissa Gideon, Cass Gonzalez, Jaidyn Groombridge, Maren Glasser, Josh Guernsey, Remington Gusick, Breckyn Hamlin, Carter Hanson, Alisha Hart, Rilee Hauber, Elizabeth Ham, Nina Haynes, Joshua Herman, Marti Hoem, Laurin Hoquist, Danielle Jones, Howard Jones, Alisha Khan, Joel Klaassen, Kinsley Larson, Danielle Lehnen, Tanner Lemm, Lily Lodahl, Samantha Mager, Zachary Mansheim, Oscar Martinez, Mason Miller, Shaelea Milliron, Alexandria Mobley, Kennedy Moore, Rowdy Morman, Carolyn Morris, David Nickoson, Christopher O’Loughlin, Ann Park, Jaxon Pikula, Drew Prosenick, Cassandra Pyles, Chloe Rankin, Logan Reed, Dallas Remme, Kelley Renken, Gabriela Reyes, Victoria Reyes, Austin Robertson, Elizabeth Rohrer, Zachary Ross, Jennifer Rossiter, Peyton Roswadovski, Grant Saultman, Macy Schomer, Devin Scott, Maddison Shepherd, Elia Shober, Cody Shrum, Della Simmons, Jori Smith, Melissa Snively, Sydney Solem, Alexa Sosa, Seth Stevens, Wyatt Tarter, Tanner Taylor, Niveah Thacker, Cloey Thara, Michael Velos, Lainee Wass and Abigayle Williams.
At Sheridan College, several students from Campbell County were named to the same honors, including Allison Gingerich and Nicholas Larson, both of Gillette, and Jami Jacobson of Wright, were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Kimberly Day of Gillette and Payton Vrbas of Wright were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll. In addition, Jaycee Kezar of Gillette and Beth Jukkala of Rozet were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll.
Twenty-eight University of Wyoming students from Campbell County made the school’s Provost Honor Roll for the fall semester. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed between six and 12 hours and had a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
Gillette students on the list are: Hector M. Avitia, RaDona K. Borgialli, Alicia Chamberlain, Breann Ellen Clemetson, Kodi L. Edwards, Shawn Patrick Gallagher, Brianna C. Geertson, Ashlynn Guffey, Stephen Harbour, Madison D. Hieb, Tiffany V. Holm, Kostiantyn Iantsen, Addi K. Iken, Shannon Nicole Ireland, Fiza Khan, Nesha Michaels, Lara F. Miller, Kain W. Morehead, Joy M. Nguyen, Rylie Nicole Pilon, Stephanie Quinones, Christopher P. Richter, Edwin Jesus Saenz, Krystal J. Shelton, Brooke Springer, Johanna Jean Tuttle and Sierra Vetter.
Lindsay Nicole Jones from Rozet also was named to the Provost’s Honor Roll.
The University of Wyoming lists 41 students from Campbell County on its President’s Honor Roll for the 2020 fall semester. The list recognizes students who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Gillette students on the list are: Tiffany Jo Allen, Kennedy Cortland Ayers, Kiana C. Ayers, Garrett D. Baker, Kendall A. Bellon, Karley Borchers, Jessica Marie Brennan, Zach Alan Clausen, Erin Clyde, Lauryn N. Collins, Max W. Hayden, Allison B. Hays, Hunter L. Kalbfleisch, Jordan J. Klaassen, Madison Kuhbacher, Isaac B. Lass, Shonna Lundvall, Daniel G. Marasco, Justine Martinez, Desha Matuska, Adriana McCauslin, Dawson E. Miessler, Jolin Mills, Whitney D. Mohr, Kiana D. Morehead, William S. Schroyer, Abbylyn J. Sessions, Shelby Lynn Spivey, Maria Swartz, Jennifer Suzanne Wenig, Delaney J. Werbelow, Taylor A. Wilde, Morgan R. Williams and Adam P. Zuck.
Rozet students on the list are: Anya Maddalena Blakemore, Dakota L. Jones and Zoe G. Worthen.
Wright students on the list are: Rikki Roby, Victoria L. VanVleet, Madison Lynn Wooley and Taylor Wooley.
